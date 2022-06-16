Prabhas Tops List of Most Popular Telugu Male Star in India; Check Rankings

Tollywood has entered a new era of pan-Indian movies, a movement that gained traction after the mega success of SS Rajamouli’s Bahubali: The Beginning. Tollywood stars are now appealing to a huge audience that transcends the borders of the Telugu-speaking states.

With so many leading men trying to break into the pan-Indian scene, it is interesting to know where each of them stands in terms of popularity. Ormax Media recently unveiled a list of the 10 most popular male stars in Telugu cinema, ranked according to popularity. So here is where your favourite star stands.

Ormax Stars India Loves: Most popular male Telugu film stars (May 2022) #OrmaxSIL pic.twitter.com/imJ3ss5NSj — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) June 15, 2022

The top spot is taken by the Baahubali of India, Prabhas, which proves that two box office debacles since the Baahubali franchise have done nothing to dampen his popularity. He will soon be seen in films like Salaar and Adipurush.

The second position has been taken by Mahesh Babu, whose recent Sarkaru Vaaru Paata did decent business at the box office. Junior NTR, who broke into the pan-India scene with the magnum opus RRR released in March this year, has been ranked third.

Pushpa star Allu Arjun holds the fourth position, while Ram Charan who also starred in RRR holds the fifth position. He is followed by his uncle Pawan Kalyan in the sixth position, while Nani, who recently starred in Ante Sundarakini, is in the seventh position.

The next is Vijay Devarakonda, who is already known to a wide Indian audience after Arjun Reddy. He will soon be seen in another pan-India film, Liger. In the ninth position is Megastar Chiranjeevi, whose recent flick Acharya tanked at the box office. The tenth position is held by Ravi Teja.

Ormax India also revealed the Most Popular Female Stars in Telugu cinema.

Ormax Stars India Loves: Most popular female Telugu film stars (May 2022) #OrmaxSIL pic.twitter.com/WnbPoVv5ok — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) June 15, 2022

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the most popular female star according to the survey.

