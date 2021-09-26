Prabhas Treats Adipurush Co-star Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to Delectable Biryani

After Saaho, actor Prabhas is slowly stepping into Bollywood with more and more pan-India projects. Four of his upcoming movies will see a multi language release. These titles are Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, Salaar and untitled next from director Nag Ashwin.

Meanwhile, Prabhas in a generous bid, Prabhas hosted a dinner for his Adipurush co-star Saif and even Kareena Kapoor Khan was a part of the gathering. A delighted Kareena took to her Instagram stories to share with the fans about the get together. Kareena wrote in the caption, “When Baahubali sends you biryani, it’s gotta be the best. Thank you @actorprabhas for this insane meal, followed by a red heart emoji. #Adipurush."

Prabhas sent along biryani with raita, salad, and some other food items.

Meanwhile, Adipurush has been secretively filming in Mumbai with Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh joining the shoot every now and then. Adipurush is a retelling of Ramayana and will see Prabhas as Lord Rama while Saif plays the demon Raavana. Kriti has been roped in to play Sita and Sunny is Laxman. The movie is directed by Om Raut. The director had earlier hinted that both Prabhas and Saif will be undergoing major body transformation for their respective roles in Adipurush.

Sunny earlier shared that he has been preparing for his role as Laxman by watching the evergreen TV series Ramayan.

“As a child, I had watched Ramayan along with my parents. I didn’t focus much on the characters but the story was enough to keep me invested. Now that I’m going to essay the character of Laxman, I have re-watched the whole Ramayan with complete focus on Laxman which helped me learn about his mannerisms, body language and a lot more about the clothes, accessories they put on," he had shared.

The actor also said that he is having fun preparing for his role and is learning many new things along the way.

“My character demands knowledge of archery and that is what I’m learning as a part of my prep. I have had fun learning this new activity, getting the postures right, the level of concentration you need is unfathomable in order to perform it. The whole learning process has been just amazing," he added.

(With IANS inputs)

