Prabhas Treats Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Biryani; Priyanka Chopra, BTS Appear Back-to-back at Global Citizen Concert

Popular on-screen couple Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are reportedly quitting their long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show, which started in 2009 has been on air since the last 12 years. Mohsin and Shivangi have worked on the show for more than five years now. According to new reports, Mohsin was in talks with the makers from some time about leaving the show. Now, Shivangi has also decided to do the same. They will reportedly shoot their last episode together on October 8.

After Saaho, actor Prabhas is slowly stepping into Bollywood with more and more pan-India projects. Four of his upcoming movies will see a multi language release. These titles are Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, Salaar and untitled next from director Nag Ashwin. Meanwhile, Prabhas in a generous bid, Prabhas hosted a dinner for his Adipurush co-star Saif and even Kareena Kapoor Khan was a part of the gathering.

Production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Sunday announced the theatrical release dates of four of its much-anticipated titles, including superstar Akshay Kumar-led period film Prithviraj and Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor. The announcement comes a day after the Maharashtra government allowed reopening of cinema halls from October 22.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag arrived on The Kapil Sharma Show in one of the weekend episodes and revealed some lesser know facts about his life and sports career. He shared the stage with former teammate Mohammed Kaif.

Hugely popular K-pop band BTS were the opening act at the 24-hour music concert Global Citizen Live. Their pre-recorded performance from Seoul was broadcast as fans swayed to their hit tracks Butter and Permission to Dance. Interestingly, Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared right before their act and fans could not help but wonder if this was a hint regarding BTS’ India tour.

