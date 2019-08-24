Prabhas Tries to Sleep a Day Before His Film Releases, Shraddha Kapoor Suffers from Indigestion

Baahubali superstar Prabhas says he tries to sleep a lot a day before any of his films releases.

The Telugu actor revealed this while promoting his forthcoming film Saaho on The Kapil Sharma Show. Host and comedian Kapil Sharma was curious to know about the popular rumour regarding Prabhas’ need to sleep the day before his film's release. "Yes, I try to sleep a lot, but I can’t sleep well because of tension and stress. The rumour is almost right," the actor said.

Kapil then asked Prabhas' Saaho co-star Shraddha Kapoor if the rumour was true that she suffers from indigestion the day before the release of her films. "Yes, this is true," Shraddha quipped.

Other than Prabhas and Shraddha, Saaho also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Vennela Kishore in key roles. It marks Prabhas' debut in the Hindi film industry and Shraddha's entry in the South films.

Notably, despite his superstardom, courtesy the Baahubali films, Prabhas has taken a 20% pay cut for Saaho. Talking about it, he told Mumbai Mirror, "Baahubali has set the bar high, but Saaho was a Rs 250 crore film so I knew I couldn't charge my usual remuneration.

I started out with a 20% cut. Then, the film went slightly over and though my friends were ready to pay up, I couldn't take their money knowing they were putting in so much without thinking of what they'd earn."

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is scheduled to release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on August 30.

