Prabhas Trolled for Saaho's Skydiving Scene, Netizen Asks, 'Ye Superman Ko Copy Kyun Kar Raha Hai'

Superstar Prabhas became a pan-Indian star after Baahubali and earned a huge fan following all over the country. However, the actor seems to be going through a tough time now. His last film Radhe Shyam failed to perform at the box office, and the teaser of his upcoming film Adipurush received a lot of criticism and trolling for its poor VFX. Now on top of that, a clip from his old film Saaho is going viral and netizens are not impressed with it.

A couple of days back, Netflix Indonesia shared a clip from the movie where the actor is seen doing the Banzai Skydiving. Saaho is a 2019 film starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The now-viral clip did not sit well with netizens.

As soon as the video was shared, Twitter users took to the microblogging site to share their opinions. One user shared a photo of Superman and asked why Prabhas is copying the superhero. Another user wrote, “Isaac Newton must be smiling”

Meanwhile, Prabhas’ upcoming film Adipurush was initially set to release on the occasion of Sankranthi on January 12 next year but recent reports suggest that the release date has been pushed. The makers of the film reportedly decided to postpone the film to avoid a clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s film Varisu, which was scheduled to be released on the same day, January 12, 2023.

But since the makers of Adipurush wanted a solo release, they took the important step. Although the film’s new release date is yet to be announced officially, some reports speculate that it will be released next summer. The mythological drama Adipurush helmed by Om Raut and starring Prbhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon is one of the most expensive in India. It is based on the epic Ramayana. T-Series Films and Retriphiles produced the film on a massive Rs 500 crore budget.

