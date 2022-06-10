Prabhas' Uncle Krishnam Raju to Announce His Wedding News Soon? Here's What We Know

Actor Prabahs, besides being good at his craft, also enjoys a massive fan following. His marriage life has always been a topic of interest for his fans and followers and now reports suggest that the actor is planning to tie the knot. A report by Pinkvilla suggests that the Baahubali actor’s uncle, Krishnam Raju will make an announcement on the same soon.

“A bit old video of the President of Krishnam Raju and Prabhas fans association from West Godavari district has surfaced on social media revealing about Prabhas’ marriage plans,” reported the publication. According to the video, a bride is already locked for the actor and Krishnamraju’s family will reveal the details when the time is right. There is no official confirmation yet.

Watch the viral video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabahs was recently seen in the film Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde. The actor is presently shooting for his upcoming film Salaar with director Prashanth Neel. The film which will hit the big screen next year is said to be a big-budget movie like the KGF franchise.

Along with Salaar, Prabhas will also be seen in big projects like Project K which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Prabhas has also another project Spirit in the pipeline with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Prabhas also has another film Adipurush, which will also feature Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. The movie, based on the epic Ramayan, will be released next year. It is said to be India’s most expensive project with a budget of more than Rs 500 crore. The movie will be produced by T-Series.

