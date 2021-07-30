Prabhas Unveils New Release Date of Radhe Shyam, Film to Hit Theatres on Pongal 2022

The new release date of Prabhas’ upcoming film Radhe Shyam has finally been revealed. Prabhas took to his social media to share a poster of the film in which he can be seen walking on the streets of Europe while looking dapper and the poster reveals that the movie will release on the occasion of Pongal, i.e. January 14, 2022. The film was earlier scheduled for a worldwide release on July 30.

Sharing the poster of the film, Prabhas wrote, “Can’t wait for you all to watch my romantic saga, #RadheShyam, which has a brand new release date- 14th January 2022 worldwide!"

The film also marks Prabhas’ return to the romantic genre after a gap of almost a decade. Also, the movie features a new pairing in the duo of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. Radheshyam is a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations.

Prabhas has a packed film line-up, including Nag Ashwin’s multilingual sci-fi film co-starring Deepika Padukone, Om Raut’s screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana “Adipurush" and “KGF" director Prashanth Neel’s underworld action thriller, “Salaar".

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde will next be seen in the Koratala Siva directed historical action film “Acharya", Salman Khan-starrer drama “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali", and the comedy “Cirkus" with Ranveer Singh.

