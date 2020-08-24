Prabhas Will Be Aiming for Archer’s Physique in Adipurush, Says Director OM Raut

The epic union of popular actor Prabhas and acclaimed filmmaker Om Raut has been grabbing headlines recently. Raut, who gave a huge hit with his last year’s directorial, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, confirmed Prabhas will front his forthcoming venture. The aforementioned film titled Adipurush will be a screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana.

The director in a recent interaction with ETimes has revealed the prep required for Prabhas to essay the ambitious character of Lord Ram.

Raut asserted that Prabhas has to undergo physical transformation to attain the built of Adipurush who is an ace archer and has a great body. Raut’s team has been consulting experts to work on his makeover. Prabhas is working on his physique at the moment and will also begin learning archery.

Raut told PTI that he chose Prabhas for the titular role as he has the depth required to essay the character. He further added that in the early months of the lockdown he had discussed the concept with Prabhas. The much-anticipated 3D epic action drama is slated to go on floors in January next year.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is working on his upcoming film Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde. The filming was adjourned due to the coronavirus induced lockdown and will reportedly resume in September. The upcoming romantic drama is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Prabhas is also gearing for a big project which will mark his maiden collaboration with actress Deepika Padukone. The yet-to-be-titled film is directed by Nag Ashwin and will be a trilingual film, releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The Deepika-Prabhas-starrer will go on floors after Prabhas wraps work for Radhe Shyam.