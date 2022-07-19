Prabhu Deva Reveals His Favourite Music Directors, Devi Sri Prasad Reacts

Director-choreographer-actor Prabhu Deva, in his decades-long career, has done everything there is to do in cinema. The star is currently seen in the Tamil film My Dear Bootham that has hit the theatres on July 15. The film is being loved by the audience and the critics as well. In a recent interview, the actor revealed his favourite music director in the south music industry.

A video has been shared by Devi Sri Prasad on his Twitter handle on Sunday. The ABCD actor said the names of his favourite music composer. He didn’t take even a minute and named Ilaiyaraaja and Devi Sri Prasad. While sharing the video, Prasad mentioned that it made his day. “This made my day! Love you dear Prabhudeva master,” he wrote in his tweet.

Here take a Look at the Video:

This made my Day !

Love U dear @PDdancing MASTER — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) July 17, 2022

Speaking about the film, Prabhu Deva has featured in a key role portraying a gene in the kid-fantasy film. The actor has excelled in the role with his new look to make it look natural.

The film also has Remya Nambeesan in the pivotal role as the kid’s mother, while, a total of five child artists — Ashwanth, Param Guhanesh, Saathvik, Sakthi, and Kaesitha are part of the prime cast. Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Samyukta, Imman Annachi, Suresh Menon, Lollu Sabha and Swaminathan also featured in the film.

On the production front, the movie is helmed by Ragavan. Ramesh P Pallai has backed the film under the banner Abhishek Films. Balaji of Sri Laxmi Jothi Creations is releasing the film in Telugu. The music of My Dear Bootham has been scored by D Imman. The cinematography has been handled by UK Senthil Kumar.

