Prabhu Deva to Lead Full Fledged Action Thriller, Details Here

Acclaimed choreographer Prabhu Deva has a string of interesting projects in the pipeline. The 48-year-old, who is also a popular actor and director, has multiple heroic ventures to look forward to. The one recently signed by him is an action thriller, the shooting for which has already commenced in Chennai. Prabhu Deva’s next will be directed by debutante Sam Rodrigues and produced by Joy Film Box Entertainment.

The yet-untitled film will see the star play the role of a cop. Speaking about the project, Sam mentioned that he felt Prabhu Deva will be able to pull off the part with ease. As per a report in The Times Of India, Sam pointed out that the actor is already working around the role of a police officer for another yet-to-be-released film Pon Manickavel.

According to Sam, Pon Manickavel is likely to be a commercial film, while his directorial is an intense cop story based on the life of an IPS officer. He noted that while Prabhu Deva has essayed all kinds of characters including romantic and comedy in the past, the one in his film will portray the actor in a completely different light, than whatever has been seen before. He also revealed that the film, based on true incidents, will be a stylish and intense one.

Sam said that when he approached Prabhu Deva with the script, the actor liked it so much that he instantly gave the filmmaker his dates. The filming which started on September 27, will continue in and around the city of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. “We will also be shooting on the Kodaikanal-Munnar stretch. We will be shooting some action sequences there,” Sam was quoted by the portal as saying.

Up next, Prabhu Deva has a host of films he has committed to. In addition to Pon Manickavel, work is underway for films Oomai Vizhigal, Bagheera, Yung Mung Sung and Poikkal Kuthirai, among others.

