Prabhu Deva To Tie the Knot Again, Nine Years After Divorce: Report

Director, actor and choreographer Prabhu Deva known for his mind-blowing dancing moves and decent acting might be tying the knot pretty soon. According to reports the ABCD2 actor might be getting married again nine years after he separated from his wife Ramlatha.

In 2008, Prabhu Deva's eldest son, Vishal who was 12-years-old, died of brain tumour in Chennai. Prabhu has two other sons with his former wife.

47-year-old Prabhu Deva started his career as a group dancer and gradually emerged as one of the top choreographers and directors not only in South Indian films, but also in Hindi cinema industry.

The actor has remained very private about his personal space and does not divulge in talking about his romantic life. However, a report by The Times of India suggests that the ABCD actor is in a relationship once again.

The report further says that Prabhu Deva is dating his niece these days and is planning to get married soon. However, no official announcement has been made by the actor or his team.

His name was also associated with Nayantara, the successful actress of South Indian films. At the time when Prabhu Deva was dating Nayantara, he was tied in marriage with Ramlata and both had three sons. But even after this, he fell in love with Nayantara. However, their relationship did not last long and the two separated.

The director is working on his Bollywood directorial 'Radhe' starring Salman Khan as protagonist. He will also be seen in the lead roles in Tamil movies 'Pon Manickavel', 'Theal', 'Yung Mung Sung', 'Oomai Vizhigal' and 'Bagheera'.

'Pon Manickavel' will be Prabhu Deva's 50th movie as an actor where he will be seen as a cop for the first time. The release of this film has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.