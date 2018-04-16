Prabhudeva, Isha Talwar to Pay Tribute to Sridevi in Dubai

Bollywood's iconic actress and dancing diva late Sridevi was regarded as Indian cinema's biggest female superstar who left the world unexpectedly. Many young actresses followed her footsteps and considered her their role model. Actress-Model Isha Talwar is one such talented young actor who is now all set pay tribute to the legend in a live show Live with the Legends Prabhu Deva Dance Concert in Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Dubai on April 20.Isha will be sharing the stage with Prabudeva and will be seen performing on the evergreen song Naino Mein Sapna picturised on Sridevi and Jeetendra from the film Himmatwala.Isha has always admired Sridevi since her school days when she was assisting her father on sets of Sridevi’s debut TV show Hamari Bahu Malini Iyer. Years later when Isha chose to be an actor, she went to Sridevi’s house and touched her feet and sought her blessings.The actress is constantly taking dance rehearsals to come up with mesmerizing dance act in front of a live crowd. The actor has taken dance training from dancing star Terence Lewis. She has also learnt the traditional dance art form Kathak and has been a disciple of legendary dancing icon Pandit Birju Maharaj.