Prabhudheva Plays a Father with a Prosthetic Leg in Poikkal Kuthirai, First Look Out

Prabhudheva is all set to create magic on screen. A multi talented man, the star will don the actor’s hat to play a challenging role in his upcoming Tamil film. The first look of Poikkal Kuthirai was unveiled recently and Prabhudheva features in a never seen before avatar. He plays a differently abled person and is seen carrying a child in one hand. The blood-soaked character with an artificial limb is carrying a large spanner in the other hand.

While sharing the first look poster on Instagram, the Award-winning choreographer wrote, “Here’s the First Look of Poikkal Kuthirai, a gripping story of grit! Directed by Santhosh P. Jayakumar.”

Santhosh, who is on directing duties for this film, spoke to Cinema Xpress about how Prabhudeva pulled off the challenging role. He said a lot of research and practice was invested to achieve the desired final output. “Prabhudheva Master’s leg has to be folded backwards and tied. We have a method to pull it off convincingly from a visual standpoint but to balance the body weight on one leg and also perform is not easy,” shared the filmmaker.

Speaking about the storyline, he shared that his movie talks about a father who saves his daughter. However, the main character is a disabled person with a prosthetic leg.

Santhosh is popular for his works in adult-comedy like Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu and Hara Hara Mahadevaki. He said he was looking forward to doing something different with this film. He mentioned that it was the idea to write such a role for someone like Prabhudeva who is known for his dance. The filmmaker found the question very intriguing in itself and had the actor in his mind for the role while writing the script.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Raiza Wilson will portray important characters in the film. The cast also includes Prakash Raj, Samuthirakani and John Kokken. The filming of Poikkal Kuthirai is expected to conclude by the end of September. The film’s release is scheduled for end of this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here