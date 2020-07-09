Prachi Desai Called Hypocrite as Old 'Bol Bachchan' Tweets Surface

Prachi Desai recently called out Bol Bachchan co-star Ajay Devgn on social media when the latter forgot to tag the actress and other artists like Asin, Krushna Abhishek and Asrani in a post that he shared on the eight year anniversary of the film. It had also led to many trolling Ajay.

Now, netizens dug out old tweets shared by Prachi where she had celebrated Bol Bachchan on social media earlier but forgot to mention other stars she was talking about in her message while addressing Ajay recently on social media. 'Hypocrisy Queen Prachi Desai' also started trending on Twitter on Wednesday night as fans came out in support of Ajay and shared screenshots of Prachi's old tweets celebrating the film.

Have some shame @ItsPrachiDesai



HYPOCRISY QUEEN PRACHI DESAI pic.twitter.com/8wat5Qpz2g — Fayazul (@ajaydevgn_real) July 8, 2020

Great example. Abhi bhi kuch bolna baaki hai ? HYPOCRISY QUEEN PRACHI DESAI . pic.twitter.com/gm4ATjY0qK — Manoj Sharma (@manojksharma2) July 8, 2020

https://t.co/LJLCnTaFYm



What about this madam ji



You guys are really cheap & behaving like failure actress fans — Nilesh Sharma (@speak_nilesh) July 8, 2020

HYPOCRISY QUEEN PRACHI DESAI



This Pic is asking many Questions pic.twitter.com/yksGo3gg3D — Dope Shope Raja (@DNAreboot) July 8, 2020

Why Opportunist actress @ItsPrachiDesai was Silent When all Lead artists of the film Ek Villain did not tagged her.



HYPOCRISY QUEEN PRACHI DESAI pic.twitter.com/ODjiLUfhAy — N I T I N (@SuperADianNJ) July 8, 2020

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Bol Bachchan was loosely based on Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1979 comedy Gol Maal.

Read: Shame On You: Ajay Devgn Trolled For Not Tagging Prachi Desai, Asin, Krushna In Bol Bachchan Post