MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Prachi Desai Called Hypocrite as Old 'Bol Bachchan' Tweets Surface

Actress Prachi Desai

Actress Prachi Desai

Netizens dug out old tweets shared by Prachi Desai and called her 'hypocrite' for not tagging the entire cast in her 'Bol Bachchan' posts then.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 9, 2020, 8:01 AM IST
Share this:

Prachi Desai recently called out Bol Bachchan co-star Ajay Devgn on social media when the latter forgot to tag the actress and other artists like Asin, Krushna Abhishek and Asrani in a post that he shared on the eight year anniversary of the film. It had also led to many trolling Ajay.

Now, netizens dug out old tweets shared by Prachi where she had celebrated Bol Bachchan on social media earlier but forgot to mention other stars she was talking about in her message while addressing Ajay recently on social media. 'Hypocrisy Queen Prachi Desai' also started trending on Twitter on Wednesday night as fans came out in support of Ajay and shared screenshots of Prachi's old tweets celebrating the film.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Bol Bachchan was loosely based on Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1979 comedy Gol Maal.

Read: Shame On You: Ajay Devgn Trolled For Not Tagging Prachi Desai, Asin, Krushna In Bol Bachchan Post

Next Story
Loading