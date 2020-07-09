Prachi Desai Called Hypocrite as Old 'Bol Bachchan' Tweets Surface

Prachi Desai recently called out Bol Bachchan co-star Ajay Devgn on social media when the latter forgot to tag the actress and other artists like Asin, Krushna Abhishek and Asrani in a post that he shared on the eight year anniversary of the film. It had also led to many trolling Ajay.
When the Bachchans speak, I listen(especially Amitji)🙏🏻 ✊🏼#8YearsOfBolBachchan @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan #RohitShetty pic.twitter.com/c4WRQliIwY— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 6, 2020
Hey @ajaydevgn looks like you forgot to mention the rest of us aka #Asin @Krushna_KAS @apshaha #Asrani ji #NeerajVohra ji #JeetuVerma , yours truly & everyone involved in making this baller of a film 🙂 #8YearsOfBolBachchan https://t.co/8PpnjnFNad— Prachi Desai (@ItsPrachiDesai) July 6, 2020
Now, netizens dug out old tweets shared by Prachi where she had celebrated Bol Bachchan on social media earlier but forgot to mention other stars she was talking about in her message while addressing Ajay recently on social media. 'Hypocrisy Queen Prachi Desai' also started trending on Twitter on Wednesday night as fans came out in support of Ajay and shared screenshots of Prachi's old tweets celebrating the film.
Have some shame @ItsPrachiDesai— Fayazul (@ajaydevgn_real) July 8, 2020
HYPOCRISY QUEEN PRACHI DESAI pic.twitter.com/8wat5Qpz2g
Great example. Abhi bhi kuch bolna baaki hai ? HYPOCRISY QUEEN PRACHI DESAI . pic.twitter.com/gm4ATjY0qK— Manoj Sharma (@manojksharma2) July 8, 2020
https://t.co/LJLCnTaFYm— Nilesh Sharma (@speak_nilesh) July 8, 2020
What about this madam ji
You guys are really cheap & behaving like failure actress fans
HYPOCRISY QUEEN PRACHI DESAI— Dope Shope Raja (@DNAreboot) July 8, 2020
This Pic is asking many Questions pic.twitter.com/yksGo3gg3D
Why Opportunist actress @ItsPrachiDesai was Silent When all Lead artists of the film Ek Villain did not tagged her.— N I T I N (@SuperADianNJ) July 8, 2020
HYPOCRISY QUEEN PRACHI DESAI pic.twitter.com/ODjiLUfhAy
Directed by Rohit Shetty, Bol Bachchan was loosely based on Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1979 comedy Gol Maal.
Read: Shame On You: Ajay Devgn Trolled For Not Tagging Prachi Desai, Asin, Krushna In Bol Bachchan Post