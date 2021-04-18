Prachi Desai Opens Up on Casting Couch Experience, Says 'Even After That Director Has Called Me'

Actress Prachi Desai revealed that she has been the victim of casting couch. The actress said that she was asked for sexual favours to be cast in a ‘big’ film.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress revealed, “I think very direct propositions were made to get cast in a certain film, a big film, but I have outright said no. Even after that director has called me, after saying no, I have still said that I am not interested in your film.”

Earlier, the actress had talked about taking up fewer projects, “Had I let that pressure get to me, I would have agreed to all the offers that came to me. I got many roles with great directors and stories but I felt the role wouldn’t benefit me in any way. The roles didn’t add anything to my career so I’d to let go of those films. It comes from the space of being strong-minded and knowing what I want. Being in the limelight wasn’t my goal as anyway I shy away from it.”

Parchi made her acting debut with TV show Kasam Se, where she played the lead role opposite Ram Kapoor. She transitioned to Bollywood with Rock On. She then went on to appear in films such as Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Bol Bachchan and Azhar.

She was recently seen in Silence… Can You Hear It?, co-starring Manoj Bajpayee, Arjun Mathur and Sahil Vaid.

