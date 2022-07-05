Prachi Desai Says She Was Told She Was 'Too Pretty' For A Role: 'Nobody Knew How They Could...'

Prachi Desai has come a long way from the Telly industry to Bollywood. She has impressed everyone with her impeccable journey. Prachi returned to films with Silence last year, followed by another thriller Forensic and impressed her fans.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the Bol Bachchan actress opened up about the challenges she faced due to her image over the years. Prachi recalled how she was once told that she is “too pretty” for a role.

Prachi Desai is playing the role of a psychoanalyst with a dark secret in her recently released Forensic. Her performance is being praised by her fans and critics as well. Speaking to HT, Prachi revealed that she always wanted such kinds of roles and she thinks that the OTT platform is a place where artists can take big risks.

Prachi, who is known to be sweet and humble, has aced her first negative role in her career. The actress said that before the advent of streaming platforms, she had faced several barriers majorly because of her on-screen image and looks. “In the past, if there was any role of this kind or nature, they always thought I have a very soft face for it. I’m pretty so what do you do with that. Nobody really knew how they could turn this around to their advantage. At the end of the day, cross-casting is really commendable,” she said.

Prachi even recalled a recent incident and said that she was told that she was “too pretty” for the role. “I heard this just a while ago before Forensic came out. There was an interesting role and somebody from the platform said, ‘Don’t you think she is too pretty for it?’,” she added. Prachi thanked the director for not doubting her acting skills but thinking that she is too pretty. However, she didn’t know what would have been the right reaction for that but she definitely was not going to take it negatively. The actress is happy as the feedback helps her improve.

Other than Prachi Desai, Forensic also stars Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte and Rohit Roy.

