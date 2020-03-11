Prachi to Smear Colours on Ranbir at Holi Party in Latest Episode of Kumkum Bhagya

The festival of Holi is celebrated not only in real life, but in reel-life as well. The daily soap operas celebrate Holi with fun and frolic. Something similar will be seen on Wednesday, March 11's episode of Kumkum Bhagya, where the characters will be getting coloured in different hues of the festival.

The story of the daily serial has been taking new turns in recent weeks and in the previous episode, we saw Rhea all worried by the talks of Ranbir getting engaged to Maya. Aliya, on the other hand, looked all concerned and worried about Rhea's health after Ranbir's engagement news.

In tonight's episode, we will see Prachi telling Pragya that if she makes it to the Holi party hosted by Mehra family at their residence, she will be able to help save Ranbir from getting engaged forcefully.

In the promo of tonight's episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Prachi tries to cajole Pragya for attending the Holi party. She says it is the last chance for them to make things fall in place. Prachi adds that Ranbir and Maya's engagement cannot be stopped without Pragya's assistance. However, Pragya doesn't seem to be convinced.

During the Holi party, Ranbir and Prachi are seen standing close, looking into each other's eyes. Ranbir looks at Prachi lovingly, while she also sees love for herself in Ranbir's eyes. Suddenly, Prachi applies colour on Ranbir's face and starts dancing.

In tonight's episode, Abhi will be seen asking Vikram to invite Maya's family over to their place so that he can try and understand ways to put an end to the drama. He also denies attending Holi celebrations.

Will Prachi be able to save Ranbir from getting engaged with Maya? All actions and suspense will be unfolded at tonight's episode.