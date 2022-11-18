Pradeep Ranganathan’s Clarification After Old Facebook Posts Leave Fans Fuming

Pradeep Ranganathan made his debut as a director with the film Komali starring actor Jayam Ravi. The film was released and received a good response from the fans. Subsequently, Pradeep directed the recently released film Love Today and also made his acting debut as the protagonist with it. However, merely days after his debut as an actor, he has come under criticism over some old Facebook posts, from before he was a part of the entertainment industry.

Reportedly, some of Pradeep’s old Facebook posts were severely critical of celebrities like Yuvan Shankar Raja, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Sachin Tendulkar. He had also supposedly criticised the 2014 film Zilla, featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Mohanlal, angering fans of both stars. Interestingly, one of his old posts calls Yuvan Shankar Raja a waste and a fraud while the musician has composed the music for his recent Love Today.

After facing severe backlash, Pradeep has now defended himself saying that the Facebook posts doing the rounds were photoshopped. With his Facebook account now deactivated after the backlash, he has now clarified his position on Twitter.

A lot of posts that has been circulating has been photoshopped.The facebook account has been deactivated as even changing one word ,changes a lot of things. Im not angry on the people trying to change things, instead I thank them for showing me how much people support me .— Pradeep Ranganathan (@pradeeponelife) November 16, 2022

After claiming that the posts were photoshopped, he went on to say that he was not angry with those trying to defame him and instead thanked them for showing him how much people loved him. However, in a follow-up tweet, the actor-director admitted that some of the posts, which did not have cuss words were his own and he made mistakes in the past.

“With age, all of us grow and learn, I’ve tried correcting it. I still try to become a better person each day,” he said.

Also few of the posts are real . But Posts with cuss words are fake. I’ve made mistakes , with age all of us grow and learn , i’ve tried correcting it . I still try to become a better person each day 🙂— Pradeep Ranganathan (@pradeeponelife) November 16, 2022

While Pradeep is tackling the controversies, Love Today is running successfully in theatres as the director’s vision has struck a chord with youngsters.

Read all the Latest Movies News here