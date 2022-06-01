Pragathi Gets Emotional at F3: Fun and Frustration’s Success Meet

F3: Fun and Frustration was released on May 27, and received mixed reviews from audiences. Despite the mixed reviews, actors garnered applause from the audience. And, now Pragathi got emotional at the success meet of this film.

Pragathi said that her journey in the film industry has not been a cakewalk. According to Pragathi, the audience thinks that she has done many good roles in her career’s beginning but she doesn’t consider the same. Pragathi said that she was never satisfied with the quality of her characters initially. Pragathi was quite emotional on stage as she remembered that many filmmakers also cheated on her during her tough time.

Bored with the roles she was playing, Pragathi decided to take a break when she was midway through her career. Pragathi was thankful to filmmaker Anil Ravipudi for giving her a role in F3: Fun and Frustration. The DJ Tillu actress said that she is immensely satisfied with her role in F3: Fun and Frustration.

Pragathi was also a part of F2: Fun and Frustration. She enacted Honey and Harika’s mother character in this film. Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada enacted these characters.

Besides F3: Fun and Frustration, Pragathi was also seen in Super Machi.

Pragathi also has Swathi Muthyam, and Bholaa Shankar directed Swathi Muthyam in the pipeline. Apart from Pragathi, Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh, Varsha Bollamma and others are there in Swathi Muthyam. Swathi Muthyam is bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments. Swathi Muthyam is currently in production.

Bholaa Shankar directed by Meher Ramesh narrates the story of a brother on the hunt for criminals who have harmed his sister. Apart from Pragathi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, Chiranjeevi, Murli Sharma and others are a part of this film. Bholaa Shankar is the Telugu remake of Tamil film Vedalam. Bholaa Shankar is bankrolled by AK Entertainments and Creative Commercials. Bholaa Shankar is expected to release this year.

