Popular actress Pragya Jaiswal never misses an opportunity to look fabulous, be it in her ethnic ensemble or traditional wear outfit. The actress certainly knows how to pull any attire with sheer elegance. Last week, taking to Instagram, the actress dropped a string of snaps which took social media by storm all over again.

In her latest Instagram post, Pragya slipped into a black bodycon thigh-slit dress which gives her fashion an extra edge. This time, the actress opted for a minimalist makeup look and a side-swept hairstyle. While sharing the photos, the actress captioned, “Hilly and Chilly”.

Moments after the actress shared her pictures on social media, several users rushed to the comment section to laud her looks and attire. One social media user wrote, “Looking cute, beautiful location”. Another user commented, “Fabulous”. One user also wrote, “Looking gorgeous”.

While the outfit will undeniably catch the onlookers’ attention, what makes the users hooked to her profile is her toned figure, washboard abs and killer looks. The actress often manages to make headlines, be it with her acting prowess or sartorial choices.

On the professional front, Pragya Jaiswal is known for films such as Kanche, Akhanda, Nakshatram and Jaya Janaki Nayaka. The actress made her debut with a 2014 two-language South Indian film entitled Virattu/Dega in Tamil and Telugu. After then, she went on to appear in the Telugu movie Mirchi Lanti Kurradu.

She has also appeared in films including Gunturodu, Om Namo Venkatesaya, Son of India and more. The actress has also been awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut South for her 2015 Telugu period drama Kanche.

