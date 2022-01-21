Pragya Jaiswal on Shooting Song Main Chala with Salman Khan: I Didn't Feel Intimidated at All | Exclusive

“I am nervous as well as excited because I am paired opposite the biggest star in our country Salman Khan," says actor Pragya Jaiswal who will be seen in the new single Main Chala with Salman Khan. The romantic track is sung by Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur and is going to be released on January 22.

Talking about working with Khan, Pragya says, “I had to pinch myself that I was being a part of a romantic song with Salman sir. It’s a beautiful song. Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur have given their melodious voice to this romantic melody. I am pretty confident that the song will be liked by the people who are going to hear and watch it."

It is the same song that was earlier a part of Antim: The Final Truth. The actor says that right from the beginning it was going to be a promotional song, “It was never completely indented to be a part of the film. The song was supposed to have an independent release or either released for promotional purpose. We shot it simultaneously while shooting the film."

Apart from the song, Jaiswal had also shot for a few scenes in the film. “We mainly shot the song and there was a bit of dialogues that I had shot with Salman sir. But looking at the larger interest of the film, it was not retained. Our track was not going well with the story and this has been clarified in the past by Salman sir multiple times. But my favourite portion from the film is the song which is coming out now so it is the best thing that can happen so I am really happy and truly grateful," she says with a lot of excitement.

The actor reveals that she met with Khan a few hours before they shot for the song. “I had never worked with anyone in Bollywood. This was the first time I was shooting something in Hindi and it was directly working with the biggest superstar. So you hope for the best and prepare for the worst. But I was pleasantly surprised how normal he was. He is so real. I remember meeting him on the set before the first shot and he was so easy to talk to and he made me so comfortable that I didn’t feel intimidated at all," she says.

Jaiswal adds that throughout the shoot, Khan kept encouraging her. “After the first shot, everyone went towards the monitor and I was called too. He told me, ‘You have given your first shot with me and I wish you all the best for your journey and have an amazing career. It was a wonderful experience working with him. I remember we shot for many close up scenes and his face would be close to mine and I would ask his permission if I could touch him and he would be like ‘Yes you can.’ I just enjoyed the whole process," she says.

