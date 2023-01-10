Pragya Jaiswal Raises The Temperatures With This Sun-Kissed Portrait Photo

Pragya Jaiswal is a celebrated face in the Telugu film industry. The actress made her debut in 2014 with the Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Virattu/Dega. But her breakthrough role was in the Telugu-language period drama film Kanche. She also bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut South for her performance in the film. Later, she worked in popular films like Titoo MBA, Achari America Yatra, Akhanda, and Son of India. In a short span, she has etched a special place in the hearts of fans by working with big stars like Nandamuri Balakrishna and Mohan Babu.

Besides being a phenomenal actress, Pragya is also an avid social media user. She often shares a sneak peek into her personal as well as professional life to stay in touch with her fans. Recently, the Dega actress set the temperatures soaring with a portrait photo from her latest photoshoot. In the photo, Pragya is seen posing for the camera while lying in bed and basking in the sunshine. Along with sharing the photo on Instagram, she captioned her post, “Sunday Snooze.”

Check out Pragya Jaiswal’s Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pragya Jaiswal (@jaiswalpragya)

Pragya’s photo was quick to leave fans gushing over her sun-kissed look. Upon seeing the post, fans couldn’t hold back but shower her with compliments in the comment section. One user wrote, “Soo sweet,” while another called her “Pretty”. “Hot,” gushed a third user.

On the work front, the Telugu action drama Akhanda, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Pragya Jaiswal in the lead role, will soon be released in Hindi. The Hindi dub of Akhanda is slated to hit the cinema halls on January 20. The film is written and directed by Boyapati Srinu.

It was originally released in cinemas on December 2, 2021, and was a huge hit at the box office, grossing over Rs 150 crore worldwide. With an impressive box office run, Akhanda emerged as the third-highest-grossing Telugu film of that year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here