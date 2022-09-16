Pragya Jaiswal's Golden Ensemble Is All Things Bling

Pragya Jaiswal never leaves an opportunity to bowl fans over, be it with her acting chops or her fashion statements. The Telugu actress often shares her whereabouts with fans on social media. Recently, Pragya attended the prestigious 2022 South Indian International Movie Awards.

For the awards night, the Son of India star donned an all-golden ensemble designed by Sawan Gandhi, comprising a sequinned golden saree, a matching sleeveless blouse and golden stilettos. In terms of her makeup, she chose a subtle yet glamorous golden tint on the eyelids and a dewy base, complemented by brown nude lips. Pragya kept her overall look minimal with a few accessories like a bangle in one hand and a pair of gold earrings.

Yesterday, Pragya Jaiswal shared a string of photographs in the dazzling outfit from the pre-event photoshoot. In the pictures, she can be seen striking various poses for the lens in what appears to be the hallway of a hotel. Along with posting the pictures on Instagram, she captioned her post – “Saree Not Sorry.” A couple of days ago, she had even uploaded an Instagram reel in the same saree and captioned it – “Had a golden weekend at SIIMA.”

Check out Pragya Jaiswal’s Instagram posts below:

Previously, the actress exuded festive vibes in a beautiful floral white and pink sharara set. The sleeveless Kurti had a sweetheart neckline. Keeping everything minimal yet chic, she opted for a no-makeup makeup look and rounded off her outfit with a pair of colourful Kundan earrings.

Pragya made her acting debut in the bilingual thriller film Virattu, which was released in 2014. However, her first film as a leading lady was the 2015 historical drama Kanche. She even received her first-ever Filmfare Award and SIIMA Award for Best Female Debut for her performance in the Krish directorial. Pragya later appeared in a host of popular films, including Titoo MBA, Om Namo Venkatesaya, Nakshatram and Akhanda, among others.

