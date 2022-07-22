Prajakt Deshmukh’s Play Included in Mumbai University’s Marathi Syllabus

Marathi writer and director Prajakt Deshmukh earned immense popularity for his latest film Godavari, which was released in theatres last year. The Award winning theatre director earned huge appreciation from all for his mythological Marathi play Sangeet Devbabhali. The musical drama is based on the life of 17 century poet Saint Tukaram.

The play was first staged on 22 December 2017 in Mumbai. Now, Deshmukh has earned yet another recognition for this play. Sangeet Devbabhali has been included in the undergraduate Marathi syllabus of Mumbai University. Prajakt shared this information in an Instagram post.

Prajakt received applause for Sangeet Devbabhali since it was first staged in 2017. The play has completed many success shows since then and a few more shows are in the pipeline. The musical drama will be staged in Mumbai, Thane and Pune at different auditoriums in the next few weeks.

Prajakt’s fans congratulated him on his new feat. Actor Jitendra Joshi wrote that he has no words to congratulate him. Others from the Marathi industry, including Rucha Apte and Titeeksha Tawde, also conveyed their wishes. Director Nipun Dharmadhikari and Nikhil Mahajan congratulated him. Nikhil wrote that he is very proud of him. Actor Suyash Tilak and Manjiri Prasad Oak praised Prajakt as well.

The play has received more than 40 awards. It is a period drama which depicts the life of two women, Avali and Lakhubai. Avali also known as Jijabai was Saint Tukaram’s second wife. The play takes a twist when Rakmabai, wife of Lord Vitthal takes the guise of Lakhubai and visits Avali.

