Prajakta Gaikwad Attends A Kabaddi Match In An Ethereal Dark Blue Saree

Prajakta Gaikwad has left an indelible mark in the hearts of the audience with her acting chops in Marathi cinema. The actress also keeps the audience hooked on her social media handles by sharing her whereabouts with them. The Aai Mazhi Kalubai actress recently paid a visit to a Kabaddi event and was greeted by a huge crowd that was eager to get a glimpse of her. In the pictures shared by her from the event, Prajakta looked drop-dead gorgeous in a dark blue saree with golden borders. For the accessories, she chose to complement her saree with statement gold earrings, a pearl-encrusted gold necklace and a matching bracelet.

Fans were left gushing over her pictures, as many flooded the comments section of her post with heaps of praise. One user even went on to write, “The only ideal personality who drives entire Maharashtra crazy with her acting… Only Prajakta Tai Gaikwad..”

Previously, Prajakta Gaikwad shared another set of candid pictures from the same Kabaddi event on Instagram. She captioned the post, “Expressions while seeing the kabaddi match… It’s all about the excitement…”

Meanwhile, Prajakta recently garnered a lot of limelight for her upcoming project, which is based on the life of Maharani Yesubai. On November 22, she shared a video of herself practising horse riding and a graceful walk in Maharani Yesubai’s costume on Instagram. And her fans were enthralled after watching the reel, waiting with bated breath to see their favourite actress portray the character on screen. She has earlier played Maharani Yesubai in the daily soap Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji.

As of now, there is no confirmation as to whether Prajakta Gaikwad will enact Maharani Yesubai’s role in a film, television show or web series.

