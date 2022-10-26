Prajakta Mali Celebrates Diwali With Her Family In Pune, See Pics

Marathi actress Prajakta Mali left Mumbai for Pune to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Diwali with her family. The actress shared a string of pictures of the Diwali celebration with her family members at her residence. In the pictures, Prajaktta looked super happy and can be seen posing with her parents, sister, brother-in-law, and both of her cute beloved nieces. She can be seen wearing a golden Anarkali suit. Captioning the post, she wrote, “A mandatory Diwali post…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajaktta Mali (@prajakta_official)

As soon as she posted the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart emojis. One of the users wrote, “Happy Diwali Prajaktta. May all your wishes come true…,” with a red heart emoji while a second fan wrote, “Yes you must give such sweet photos of you and your family. Happy Diwali To you & your sweet family.” A third one said, “Sweetheart.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Meanwhile, the Marathi actress made her acting debut in the film Gandhi, My Father, and wowed the audience. On the work front, Prajaktta is also making headlines for her untitled upcoming film. She has collaborated with a stellar cast that includes actors Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Sankarshan Karhade, and Alok Rajwade. This film also features renowned actor Hrishikesh Joshi and producer Nitin Vaidya. Other details, aside from this, are being kept under wraps. The film’s production was recently completed in London.

Apart from this, the Marathi actress will also be seen in the film Respect. This film will tell the story of seven women who all live in the same country, state, and city. Kishor Pandurang Belekar wrote and directed this female-centric film.

Sarika Thakur, Anant Jog, Govind Namdev, Sunil Shende, and others play important roles in this film. Respect is currently in post-production at Zee Studios, Kyoorius Digital, and Movie Mill Entertainment.

Read all the Latest Movies News here