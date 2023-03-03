Marathi actress Prajakta Mali has become one of the most sought-after actresses in the film and television world. Besides her spectacular performances, the 33-year-old can also be hailed as a fashionista acing traditional outfits. One glance at her Instagram feed will take you through the actress’ richly-infused wardrobe collections. Prajakta seems to share a special bond with sarees. Not that we are complaining; because the Marathi diva looks nothing but stunning in it.

Not so long ago, Prajakta achieved another milestone in her life. She launched her own jewellery brand named PrajaktaRaaj in Mumbai. Recently, she shared snippets of herself wearing different ornaments from her newly-launched jewellery brand, which grabbed the eyeballs of social media users.

Prajakta Mali also shared a funny incident in her caption along with the photo, justifying why she was seen laughing uncontrollably in the clicks. The loosely-translated version of what she wrote was, “Photographers - will you not advertise other jewellery brands now? My reaction - (smile in photo) (True anecdote).”

The caption further highlighted the particular “statue necklace" design of the jewellery, especially adorned by Goddess Lakshmi at the Kolhapur temple. It is a type of copper jewellery aka Sonsala. “Sonsala. This is the ‘statue necklace’ in the initiative which we see worn by Mahalakshmi of Kolhapur. It is my favourite piece of jewellery as it is very old, light, and adjustable,” added Prajakta in the caption.

The pictures captured her dressed in a purple and red bordered saree, which she teamed up with a simple red blouse. Coming to her accessories, Prajakta sported a gold-plated, coin-shaped chained necklace. She accentuated her traditional look further with a pair of similar coin-designed, small-studded, golden earrings and a pearl-encrusted nose ring. Two sets of green glass bangles completed her ethnic avatar.

Prajakta rounded off her traditional saree ensemble with a big red bindi, and a tightly secured hair bun, with a rose garland attached to it, flashing her adorable smile. Fans were left gushing at her latest clicks, showering her with praises, and adding multiple red heart emojis in the comments.

Prajakta’s jewellery brand PrajaktaRaaj’s grand inaugural ceremony was attended by MNS President Raj Thackeray and his wife Sharmila. At the ceremony, she shared that popular Maharashtrian jewellery like Chandrahar, Sara, Masolia, Bakulihar, Thushi, Mohanmal, and Shindeshahi Tode among others will be available in her brand.

Prajakta further revealed that these jewellery designs can be worn by women at weddings, events, parties, or festivals. Another interesting feature of her company is that the jewellery collections in gold, silver, and copper are known by the names Tulja, Mhalsa, and Sonsala, respectively.

