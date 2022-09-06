Prajakta Mali Gives Sneak-Peek Into Her 'Darshan' at Maharashtra’s Vaijnath Temple

Marathi actress Prajakta Mali is a predominant face in the film and entertainment industry and has delivered some superhit films and television shows, including Chandramukhi, Pawankhind, Mast Maharashtra, and Julun Yeti Reshimgathi. This Maharashtrian beauty is not only a glamorous diva but also a devoted follower of the Almighty.

Prajakta often gives glimpses of visiting temples and engaging in worship. Recently, the actress dropped another sneak peek into her temple diaries by sharing her holy visit to the revered Shri Vaijnath Temple in Maharashtra’s Parli Vaijnath.

The 33-year-old penned a devotional note on her post, expressing her “beautiful darshan.”

She wrote, “Today on Monday, I got a beautiful darshan of Parali Vaijnath one of the 10 Jyotirlingas. My feet are tied to my feet… yep, travelling too much right now… Enjoying the festivals that have finally started after Corona.”

The picture revealed Prajakta wearing a simple white Kurti, offering her prayers to the Shiva idol at the Vaijnath temple. She seemed to be engrossed in worship, offering quince leaves to the deity, decorated with marigold flowers and copper pots hanging from above.

Prajakta was clicked with the priest in the next snap where she was seen wrapping a holy shawl around her, pouring water on the Shiv Linga from a vessel. She can be seen sporting the sacred yellow tika on her forehead. The Marathi actress also performed aarti in presence of her family, as one of the priests appeared to chant mantras.

Earlier, Prajakta also uploaded photos of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with her family and close friends.

On the work front, the Sangharsh actress is currently featuring on the comedy show Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra where well-known comedians perform hilarious and witty acts, competing with their fellow participants to bag the coveted title and entertaining viewers.

