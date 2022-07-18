Prajakta Mali Knows How To Have A Good Laugh -- By Sharing Memes Based On Her

Marathi actress Prajakta Mali was in the headlines due to the recent web series Raanbaazaar. Her performance in this series was highly appreciated. Prajakta always stays connected with her fans through social media and. constantly gives updates to her followers regarding her daily routine or new projects. Prajakta recently shared a new post that caught everyone’s attention.

In the post, Prajakta shared a lot of memes related to her. Along with pictures, Prajakta wrote, “After so long. Memes ki Duniya. Am I the only one? You will enjoy.” She also used hashtags like a laugh, memes, and Prajakta Mali. This post received more than 38k likes on Instagram.

These memes based on Prajakta are really funny, and the actress, too, enjoyed herself.

On the professional front, Prajakta made her acting debut with the 2008 movie Taandala Ek Mukhavta. In 2011, she entered the small screen with the Star Pravah show Suvasini. Later, she appeared in Zee Marathi’s TV series Julun Yeti Reshimgathi as Meghna Desai.

Mali has also done a lot of famous movies like Kho Kho, Hampi, Party, Pandu, Luck Down, and many more.

Along with acting, Prajakta is also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer. She has completed her Bharatnatyam exams from the Akhil Bhartiya Gandharva Mahavidyalaya. She has also been studying dance form since she was 7 years old.

Not many people know that Prajakta was awarded a prestigious scholarship by the Ministry of Culture for higher studies in Bharatnatyam.

Prajakta was recently seen in Dr Ajit Wadikar’s social drama Y, where she played a brave and confident government officer.

