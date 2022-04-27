Prajakta Mali Shares Gorgeous Pictures on Instagram to Celebrate This Milestone

Actor Prajakta Mali, who hosts the popular Marathi reality show Maharashtrachi Hasya Yatra, boasts of a massive 1.7 million followers on her Instagram handle. Her charisma on the show and good looks have made her a household name.

Prajakta often shares gorgeous photos of herself that break the Internet. Recently, she reached the milestone of 1.7 million followers on Instagram. To celebrate the moment, Prajakta shared on Instagram some stunning pictures of herself in a lavender dress.

“Smiling as wide as I can since we have become 1.7 million Insta family yesterday. All organically,” Prajakta wrote in the caption.

Prajakta’s post has gone viral with more than 52,000 likes and her fans have showered tremendous love in her comment section. One Instagram user wrote, “Prajakta = talented = cute = pretty = gorgeous = awesome = cute smile = lovely person!!” Many users posted heart and Nazar amulet emojis.

On Wednesday, Prajakta delighted her fans by sharing pictures of herself in a stunning green Marathi saree.

Prajakta has achieved critical acclaim for her excellent performance in the Marathi film, Pawankhind. She has also featured in the Bollywood film Gandhi, My Father, which was her debut film.

It is worth noting that Prajakta has come a long way in her career. She first appeared in the television show Suvasini, which aired on Star Pravah. Her career took off with the Zee Marathi show Julun Yeti Reshimgathi.

Interestingly, the Ministry of Culture for higher studies has awarded a prestigious scholarship to Prajakta for higher studies in Bharatnatyam. Prajakta is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and has completed her Arangetram and Visharad.

