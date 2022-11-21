Prajakta Mali Steals The Show in Traditional Maharashtrian Look, See Pics

Actress Prajakta Mali enjoys a huge fan base among the Marathi audience and she is equally popular on social media. The actress often shares pictures and videos on her Instagram to keep her fans entertained. On Monday, the actress posted pictures from her brother’s wedding and we can’t get enough of her.

Prajakta looks gorgeous in her green Nauvari saree with a red border in the latest post. Overall she opted for a traditional Maharashtrian look. She went for glam makeup, tied her hair in a high bun, and added gajra. She wore a golden choker and a traditional Marathi necklace with a matching green bangle and Brahmi nath to complete her look. Along with her photos, she also shared a few glimpses of her brother’s wedding with her family.

Sharing the pictures, Prajakta wrote, “Wanted for brother’s wedding, Nauvari saree, and Marathi jewelry, Jang Jang haunted. Where then, the look was achieved and the soul was satisfied. Last photo- 4 generations were enjoying the wedding together. Mother’s father, Mom, Dad, Me, Brother-in-law, and Nephew.”

Check out the pictures here:

Meanwhile, Prajakta has taken a break from shooting and is spending time with his family. She is currently enjoying her cousin’s wedding. On Monday morning, she shared another set of photos from the wedding event.

She captioned the pictures, “Wedding at home.”

See the pics:

On the work front, Prajakta was recently seen in the Marathi language musical romantic drama film Chandramukhi. The film was directed by Prasad Oak and produced under Planet Marathi, Golden Ratio Films, Flying Dragon Entertainment & Creative Vibe.

Next, she will be seen in the upcoming thriller film Y. The movie is written and directed by Swapneel Sojwal and Ajit Wadikar respectively. The film stars Nitin Bansode, Mukta Bhave, and Omkar Govardhan in the lead roles along with Nandu Madhav, Sandeep Pathak, Rohit Kokate, and Suhas Sirsat will be seen playing the supporting roles. The movie revolves around four parallel yet interwoven stories coinciding with each other.

