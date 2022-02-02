Prajin, The Male Lead of Vaidhegi Kaathirundhaal, Leaves Show. Know The Reason

Vijay TV’s latest show Vaidhegi Kaathirundhaal featured Prajin and Sharanya as leads. However, the series, also streaming on Disny+ Hotstar, has been in the headlines, of late, for Prajin’s absence from the show.

When asked about the reason, the actor opened up to the media recently and said that it was backbreaking for him to allocate time for the serial as he was occupied with his shoots. Further, he added that though he agreed to work in the series hoping he would manage his film shoots with the serial, he failed to do so. So for the same reason, he spoke to the channel management and stepped down as the lead actor.

Prajin, who started his career as a TV presenter, soon switched to acting and created a crazy fanbase for himself. He has also starred in films including, Pazhaya Vannarapettai, Dishyum and Saboothiri. Besides, he was also awarded the title of most desirable man on television in the year 2017 and rose to fame because of his exceptional talent. For now, it is now known what Prajin’s next project is going to be.

Vaidhegi Kaathirundhaal revolves around the life of Vaidhehi, who once got lost in a village fair. As she grows up, she is called Poornima and makes her living by making false witness accounts in the high court. The story takes a turn when she is asked by her relatives to impersonate Vaidehi and inherit all the Amuthanayaki’s wealth, but as soon as she reaches the house, she realises that she is the real Vaidehi.

