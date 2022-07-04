Prajwal Devaraj’s 35 Birthday: Fun Facts About Sandalwood Actor

Actor Prajwal Devaraj has been winning hearts since his debut movie Sixer and has garnered a lot of fame for his work in the Kannada industry. The actor is popularly known as the Dynamic Hero and he is celebrating his 35th birthday today.

Born on July 4, 1987, Prajwal has a younger brother named Pranam. He and Ragini Chandran are a Sandalwood celebrity couple. Ragini is Prajwal were childhood friends whose relationship soon blossomed into that of a married couple. Ragini was known to be a model and a classical dancer in 2015 and had her following at the time.

The actor often shares pictures and videos with his wife. The couple, known to be active and adventurous, is loved by fans. They also share their workout videos. Fans don’t take time to appreciate their posts and comment with heart emojis.

The actor completed his undergraduate degree from the Center for Management Studies, Jain University, Bangalore. It is known that he did his schooling at Sri Aurobindo Memorial School.

His next project is called Mafia, which has been produced by Ramu. The movie is now ready for release. The Bigg Boss season 8 contestant Priyanka Thimmesh also acted in the movie along with the dynamic actor.

The movie also has Arjun Gowda and Veeram in the project. Mafia will see Prajwal as a police officer. He is also set to release in director Nanda Kishore’s project.

The cop thriller movie is in the last phase of its shooting process. The movie is said to have many fight scenes which have been choreographed by famous fight masters.

Prajwal has acted in many movies, including Gentleman, Jeeva, Meravanige, Gulama, Angaraka, Paya, Nannavanu, Sixer, Chowka, and Arjun, and is still known as one of the most sought-after actors in Sandalwood cinema.

