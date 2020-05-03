Prakash Javadekar Thanks Ramanand Sagar's Family For Allowing Ramayan Re-run After It Becomes Most Watched Show

Recently, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan became the highest watched show with 7.7 crore impressions surpassing shows like Game of Thrones and The Big Bang Theory. The epic had been re-telecast on Doordarshan during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Now Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar penned a Hindi letter for creator late Ramanand Sagar's family, thanking them for allowing the show's re-run, according to India Today.

"The epic was first telecast 40 years ago and people loved it. But back then, there were not many television sets and people used to go to other people's houses to watch the show."

"But now, the scenario has changed. Around 18 crore television sets are used in India. The new generation, who had not watched Ramayan earlier, is also watching it now. And those who had watched it before, are remembering old memories," he further added.

Talking about Ramayan's achievement, Javadekar wrote, "Ramayan has become the most popular show in this category. In India, it became the most popular show in all categories. On April 16, Ramayan has become the most watched show in the world. 7 crore and 70 lakh people have watched and loved it."

Ramayan had been retelecast since March 28, becoming hugely popular with the current TV watchers. The last episode of the serial was telecast on May 2, 2020. BR Chopra's Mahabharat is another show that has been re-telecast amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

