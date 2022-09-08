Prakash Jha Feels OTT Platforms Have 'Horrible Approval Culture In India': 'They Take Months To...'

Prakash Jha who has churned out Box Office gems like Gangaajal, Raajneeti and Apharan has also doubled down as an actor for several projects such as Saand Ki Aankh and Jai Gangaajal. Now his latest acting stint in Matto Ki Saikal would feature him in a unique role. However, the film is looking forward to a theatrical release instead of taking the OTT route. While addressing a press conference during the promotion of the film, Prakash Jha explained that they initially approached several OTT platforms but their response was not favourable.

Responding to the question posed by IndiaToday.in, Prakash Jha stated, “It is not that we didn’t speak to OTT platforms. OTT also has a horrible culture. They say your film is a dry film, it is artsy and takes months to get back, sometimes not with positive answers. Now, after seeing the response to the trailer, they are coming to us, but now I have told them that I will release it in theatres first.”

The veteran director also shared that the entire Bollywood Industry is clueless about investing in the right kind of stories and that in turn affects their performances at the Box Office. He explained, “The entire filmmaking culture in the Hindi film industry has gone for a toss. People who have control of money, actors, and production, have no idea about what they want, the story, or the subject. They have no idea, and no one is investing in things that are important. They should know that people will not come to the cinema for anything and everything. Now they have a choice. They reject films which are not good.”

Quite recently, Prakash Jha also expressed his views on the boycott trend. He quoted the example of Laal Singh Chaddha. He said, “I will be able to comment on something like this when I have a great film, whether it is Lagaan or Dangal, and that gets boycotted, and people don’t come to see it. Then I will say yes, boycott has an impact. But when you make a weak film, then it’s very difficult to examine, whether it didn’t succeed because of its weakness.”

Matto Ki Saikal depicts the story of a daily-wage labourer whose life gets affected when his cycle gets damaged. The film, which had its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival in 2020, releases in cinemas on September 16.

