Prakash Jha is Sare Jahan Se Achha’s USP: Director

Director Prakash Bhardwaj, who is acclaim for his new web series Sare Jahan Se Achha, says filmmaker Prakash Jha, the host of this show on India’s unsung heroes, is its face, its identity.Interacting with the media in Mumbai on Thursday, he said, "Each show has its own identity. When you talk about a show like Satyameva Jayate, then you think of Aamir Khan and when you talk about Kaun Banega Crorepati, then you think of Amitabh Bachchan. Similarly, our show is being recognised among audience as Prakash Jha's show."He has the image of a filmmaker who thinks and makes films about different aspects of society which is a big plus point for our show and I think he is the identity or USP of the show because if he wouldn't have been on our show then there wouldn't have any takers for it."Notably, Jha is known for directing films like Raajneeti, Gangajal, Apaharan, Aarkashan and Chakravyuh.Talking about the show's concept, Bhardwaj said, "On the digital platform people prefer to watch content which entertains them but Sare Jahan Se Achha talks about people whose work has not been recognised."In an atmosphere when there is so much negativity floating around us in the social media and news, we were in dire need of something that would make us proud of our fellow citizens. Their efforts that help us lead a better life. That is what this show is about."The series showcases the lives of ordinary individuals who are trying to create a change in the society. It aims to recognise the extraordinary work done by these individuals and is an attempt to inculcate the spirit of giving back selflessly to the society.Sare Jahan Se Achha is being aired on Play Next channel on You Tube.