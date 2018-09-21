English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Prakash Jha is Sare Jahan Se Achha’s USP: Director
Sare Jahan Se Achha showcases the lives of ordinary individuals who are trying to create a change in the society.
Prakash Jha is known for directing films like Apaharan, Aarkashan, Raajneeti and Gangajal. (Image: Instagram)
Loading...
Director Prakash Bhardwaj, who is acclaim for his new web series Sare Jahan Se Achha, says filmmaker Prakash Jha, the host of this show on India’s unsung heroes, is its face, its identity.
Interacting with the media in Mumbai on Thursday, he said, "Each show has its own identity. When you talk about a show like Satyameva Jayate, then you think of Aamir Khan and when you talk about Kaun Banega Crorepati, then you think of Amitabh Bachchan. Similarly, our show is being recognised among audience as Prakash Jha's show.
"He has the image of a filmmaker who thinks and makes films about different aspects of society which is a big plus point for our show and I think he is the identity or USP of the show because if he wouldn't have been on our show then there wouldn't have any takers for it."
Notably, Jha is known for directing films like Raajneeti, Gangajal, Apaharan, Aarkashan and Chakravyuh.
Talking about the show's concept, Bhardwaj said, "On the digital platform people prefer to watch content which entertains them but Sare Jahan Se Achha talks about people whose work has not been recognised.
"In an atmosphere when there is so much negativity floating around us in the social media and news, we were in dire need of something that would make us proud of our fellow citizens. Their efforts that help us lead a better life. That is what this show is about."
The series showcases the lives of ordinary individuals who are trying to create a change in the society. It aims to recognise the extraordinary work done by these individuals and is an attempt to inculcate the spirit of giving back selflessly to the society.
Sare Jahan Se Achha is being aired on Play Next channel on You Tube.
Interacting with the media in Mumbai on Thursday, he said, "Each show has its own identity. When you talk about a show like Satyameva Jayate, then you think of Aamir Khan and when you talk about Kaun Banega Crorepati, then you think of Amitabh Bachchan. Similarly, our show is being recognised among audience as Prakash Jha's show.
"He has the image of a filmmaker who thinks and makes films about different aspects of society which is a big plus point for our show and I think he is the identity or USP of the show because if he wouldn't have been on our show then there wouldn't have any takers for it."
Notably, Jha is known for directing films like Raajneeti, Gangajal, Apaharan, Aarkashan and Chakravyuh.
Talking about the show's concept, Bhardwaj said, "On the digital platform people prefer to watch content which entertains them but Sare Jahan Se Achha talks about people whose work has not been recognised.
"In an atmosphere when there is so much negativity floating around us in the social media and news, we were in dire need of something that would make us proud of our fellow citizens. Their efforts that help us lead a better life. That is what this show is about."
The series showcases the lives of ordinary individuals who are trying to create a change in the society. It aims to recognise the extraordinary work done by these individuals and is an attempt to inculcate the spirit of giving back selflessly to the society.
Sare Jahan Se Achha is being aired on Play Next channel on You Tube.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Friday 14 September , 2018 Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AFC U-16 Championship: Indian Colts Open Campaign With Narrow Win Against Vietnam
- Legend Michael Phelps Slams WADA for Lifting Russia Doping Ban
- Batti Gul Meter Chalu Movie Review: Shahid, Shraddha's Film Falters
- Bigg Boss Day 4: S Sreesanth and Shivashish Mishra Get into a Heated Argument
- Indian Origin Tesla Model X Owner Escapes Unhurt After Plane Crashes on Electric SUV
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...