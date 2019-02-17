LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Prakash Jha Joins the Cast of Anurag Kashyap's Latest Production Saand Ki Aankh

Writer-director Prakash Jha will play a pivotal role in Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh.

News18.com

Updated:February 17, 2019, 12:47 PM IST
Image: Prakash Jha/Twitter
After embracing controversy, initially, over its original title, Anurag Kashyap’s next production, now titled Saand Ki Aankh, is sailing ahead, unfettered. News comes from the makers, who have roped in veteran director-actor-writer Prakash Jha for a significant role in the film.

Jha shared pictures from his visit to the village where the film originally draws inspiration from. He wrote, "Shooter ke do aage shooter..Shooter ke do peeche shooter.. Aage shooter peeche shooter..Bolo kitne Shooter!! With the ⁦@shooterdadi⁩ ⁦@realshooterdadi⁩ and the shooter womenias in Johri... @anuragkashyap72⁩ ⁦@taapsee⁩ ⁦@bhumipednekar⁩ @tushar1307"







Jha has previously acted in Jai Gangaajal and Raajneeti, both of which were his own directorial projects. Saand Ki Aankh will feature Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles, based on India’s oldest sharpshooters, octogenarians Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. The duo are popularly known as the ‘revolver dadis’ or 'shooter dadis' of Johri, Uttar Pradesh. Bhumi is playing the role of Chandro Tomar, while Taapsee is in the role of Prakashi Tomar.

Taapsee and Bhumi have already begun shooting for this sports drama, set in rural India. The actresses have been sharing pictures from their time on the set. Recently, they were dressed in the familiar rural attire - ghaghara-choli, in what looked like their costume from the film.



Saand Ki Aankh is being directed by Tushar Hiranandani, marking his debut. The film is currently being shot in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. It is jointly produced by Reliance Entertainment, Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.

