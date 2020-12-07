Prakash Jha Meets CM Yogi Adityanath, Testifies to 'Conducive Atmosphere' for Filmmaking in UP

Lucknow, Dec 6: Noted film-maker Prakash Jha, currently producing a web serial on Ayodhya involving over 1000 local artistes of the temple town, on Sunday said there is a conducive atmosphere for film productions in Uttar Pradesh. Jha made the statement after meeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence here, the UP government said in an official release.

During the talks with the noted film-maker, the chief minister said his government is committed to encouraging film production in the state and some film producers are already making films in the state. He said for producing films, good locations too are available in the state and there is no problem of law and order.

He also talked to Jha about the new upcoming film city in Gautam Budh Nagar for which the state government has already allocated 1000 acres of land near Yamuna Expressway. Jha's met the chief minister days after Adityanath, during his visit to Mumbai on Wednesday, interacted with Bollywood stars, directors and producers and invited their suggestions for the upcoming film city which he said would be built as per their requirements. The chief minister had told film-makers in Mumbai that his idea behind the whole thought-process is to give the country another state-of-the-art film city equipped with all technical and modern logistics.

During his meeting here with the CM, Jha apprised Aditanath of his ongoing project on Ayodhya. He said he has been making this series for the past three years, involving over 1,000 local artists and 50 senior artists of the temple town.

This serial will be seen by 90 crore people, he told the CM. The UP government statement said testifying to the conducive atmosphere for film-making in the state, Jha said Ayodhya's local administration has been extending all help to him in the film production.

