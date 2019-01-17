English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Propaganda with Films will not Affect the Outcome of Elections: Prakash Jha on Uri, Accidental PM
Political films are the flavour of Bollywood in 2019 ahead of Lok Sabha polls but according to filmmaker Prakash Jha these movies have no effect on elections.
Political films are the flavour of Bollywood in 2019 ahead of Lok Sabha polls but according to filmmaker Prakash Jha these movies have no effect on elections.
Loading...
Political films are the flavour of Bollywood in 2019 ahead of Lok Sabha polls but according to filmmaker Prakash Jha these movies have no effect on elections.
While Uri: The Surgical Strike and The Accidental Prime Minister were the first releases of the new year, other films in the polarised political space to follow through are Thackeray and The Tashkent Files.
The Accidental Prime Minister, starring Anupam Kher as former prime minister Manmohan Singh and based on a book by his former media advisor, released amid accusations that it portrays the Gandhi family in poor light.
The Congress termed the film “propaganda” ahead of the general elections.
But Jha says labelling the films is not a new phenomenon as even his film, the critically-acclaimed Raajneeti (2010) was called a propaganda film.
“People will call films what they want to. They were hurt when I made 'Raajneeti'. What propaganda will happen in The Accidental Prime Minister? All this propaganda will not affect the outcome of the elections,” the director told PTI.
Jha, whose filmography stands on a string of sociopolitical features such as Mrityudand, Gangaajal films and Apaharan, said the entire scenario shifts when there are elections.
“You can put your heart and soul to do things, but it won’t matter. All values and connotations change when it’s election time. Why do people vote and don’t, it all means something different in this country,” he said.
Asked if the film industry is trying to cosy up to the establishment, the director said it was not new if it was happening.
“I don’t know. Maybe some people are trying to. But why not? And when has that not happened? I believe a film might be about anything, it will only stand on its own when it has the power to engage people.
“A set of devoted audience members might go and watch the film but the masses will pay for the tickets if the film talks about entertainment. If 'Uri' and 'The Accidental Prime Minister' are entertaining people, they are standing individually as films in their own capacity and are being accepted. So why not?” Jha said.
Two biopics on Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been also announced, one by BJP MP Paresh Rawal and another with Vivek Oberoi in the lead.
And the filmmaker believes the trend shows that it is “an interesting subject and people are trying to make an interesting film on it”.
Jha, who last directed 2016’s Jai Gangaajal, said he recently completed the shooting for his next directorial.
“I have just completed the shooting of a film, which revolves around the education sector in the country. Another film of mine is going on floors next month,” he said.
While Uri: The Surgical Strike and The Accidental Prime Minister were the first releases of the new year, other films in the polarised political space to follow through are Thackeray and The Tashkent Files.
The Accidental Prime Minister, starring Anupam Kher as former prime minister Manmohan Singh and based on a book by his former media advisor, released amid accusations that it portrays the Gandhi family in poor light.
The Congress termed the film “propaganda” ahead of the general elections.
But Jha says labelling the films is not a new phenomenon as even his film, the critically-acclaimed Raajneeti (2010) was called a propaganda film.
“People will call films what they want to. They were hurt when I made 'Raajneeti'. What propaganda will happen in The Accidental Prime Minister? All this propaganda will not affect the outcome of the elections,” the director told PTI.
Jha, whose filmography stands on a string of sociopolitical features such as Mrityudand, Gangaajal films and Apaharan, said the entire scenario shifts when there are elections.
“You can put your heart and soul to do things, but it won’t matter. All values and connotations change when it’s election time. Why do people vote and don’t, it all means something different in this country,” he said.
Asked if the film industry is trying to cosy up to the establishment, the director said it was not new if it was happening.
“I don’t know. Maybe some people are trying to. But why not? And when has that not happened? I believe a film might be about anything, it will only stand on its own when it has the power to engage people.
“A set of devoted audience members might go and watch the film but the masses will pay for the tickets if the film talks about entertainment. If 'Uri' and 'The Accidental Prime Minister' are entertaining people, they are standing individually as films in their own capacity and are being accepted. So why not?” Jha said.
Two biopics on Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been also announced, one by BJP MP Paresh Rawal and another with Vivek Oberoi in the lead.
And the filmmaker believes the trend shows that it is “an interesting subject and people are trying to make an interesting film on it”.
Jha, who last directed 2016’s Jai Gangaajal, said he recently completed the shooting for his next directorial.
“I have just completed the shooting of a film, which revolves around the education sector in the country. Another film of mine is going on floors next month,” he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Exclusive - Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV Spied Testing Ahead of Launch on 14th February
- Propaganda with Films will not Affect the Outcome of Elections: Prakash Jha on Uri, Accidental PM
- Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55 Review: You Won’t Find a Better 55-inch TV at This Price
- MasterCard Adds Security Measure to Prevent Automatic Billing After a Free Trial Finishes
- Supreme Court Bans Vehicle Modification in India – A Detailed Analysis
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results