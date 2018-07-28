Prakash Jha to Direct Biopic on Mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh

Filmmaker Prakash Jha, known for his socio-political dramas, will direct a biopic on the life of Indian mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh, whom he considers the "nation's treasure".Excited to be a part of the film, the Gangaajal director said in a statement: "Dr. Vashishtha Narayan Singh, the brilliant mathematician from Bihar is our national treasure. His life is so inspiring, I would love to direct a biopic on him."The film is being produced by Vinay Sinha and his daughter Priti Sinha.Vinay said: "I have been reading about and tracking the life of Vashishtha Narayan Singh since many years. His is a story of tremendous highs and lows and now we are all set to produce a film on him. I couldn't be happier."Priti told the media in Patna that the main motive behind the biopic on Singh is to inform people about a great mathematician and his work and life.She said Singh has been suffering from schizophrenia for decades and is not keeping well."But we want to tell a real story of a genious," she said, adding that the team is working on the film's cast and the names of the actors will be announced soon.Jha will take a call regarding the film's shooting.Singh is currently staying in Patna along with his younger brother. According to records available, Singh was born in a village in Bhojpur district of Bihar in 1942. After graduating from Patna Science College, Singh was awarded a PhD from the University of California, Berkeley, US, in 1969.