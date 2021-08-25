CHANGE LANGUAGE
Prakash Raj Gets Married Again to Wife Pony Verma; Photos Go Viral on Social Media
Prakash Raj Gets Married Again to Wife Pony Verma; Photos Go Viral on Social Media

Prakash Raj and Pony Verma have been married for 11 years.

Prakash Raj celebrated 11 years of togetherness with his wife Pony Verma by marrying her again.

Actor Prakash Raj, who rose to nationwide fame with his power-packed performances in films like Wanted, Singham, Anniyan and Pokiri, celebrated 11 years of togetherness with his wife Pony Verma in the most romantic way. The couple got married again and the reason was their son Vedhant.

Prakash took to his Twitter account to share some dreamy pictures from the celebrations and wrote, “We got married again tonight… because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it."

In another tweet, Prakash shared a throwback photo of him with his wife from their wedding ceremony. He tweeted, “It turned out so right.. for strangers in the night .. thank you my darling wife .. for being a wonderful friend.. a lover and a great co-traveller in our life together.. #happyweddinganniversary."

Prakash Raj found love in Pony at 45. They tied the knot in 2010 in presence of their close friends and family members. He met Pony on the sets of the film where she was choreographing for one of the songs. Prakash parted ways with his first wife Lalitha Kumari in 2009.

On the work front, he will be seen in South star Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2. The film directed by Prashanth Neel is releasing next year in April.

first published:August 25, 2021, 08:17 IST