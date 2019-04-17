Prakash Raj: I'm Not Fighting Against Anyone, I Am Fighting for the People

Actor Prakash Raj, who has lately turned politician, says he is not against any political party or leader but is contesting polls “for the people”.Raj, who will be fighting as an independent candidate from Bengaluru Central constituency, told ANI on Tuesday, "I'm not fighting against anyone. I am fighting for the people. It's we who are the majority. In a democracy, if you choose the right leader, people win, if you choose the wrong leader, people lose."Echoing Janata Dal (Secular) president and ex prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s belief that the popular mandate would be fractured this time, with neither NDA or UPA holding a clear majority, Raj added, “It's good that he (Gowda) has realised this, the people too are realising it slowly."Supporting the Income Tax raids that are being conducted across India, Raj said, "Let it happen, if you have something, show it. If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to be afraid. Let them (agencies) do their job, why to make it an issue."As part of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections this year which will decide India’s new Prime Minister and the central cabinet, Karnataka will go to polls on April 18 and 23. The vote counting will start from May 23.(With ANI inputs)