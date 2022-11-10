Prakash Raj: Pandemic Stopped The Entertainment Mafia, Opened New Domain For Me

Prakash Raj is not only an actor par excellence but an outspoken and brazen individual as well. With over 200 movies under his belt in languages ranging from Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, the actor in the past has been quite unapologetic about his opinions. The Singham actor has now spoken about the ‘entertainment mafia’ and how the pandemic ensured good content came out.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Prakash Raj explained that cinema is a universal language, people can’t be dictating terms with regards to whether to release it in theatres or television. He stated, “Cinema is a language, the most recent human language. It was like a river and it flowed but people stopped it. They put conditions on it that you should show it only in theatres and began thinking writing was only about two-and-a-half hour stories. Everybody had been stopping things like – you can’t release it on TV first, etc. But once the pandemic stopped this mafia, people had to go and this content came out.”

The seasoned actor also shared that the booming OTT space has opened an all new domain for him. He features in the spy thriller titled Mukhbir, as a dextrous intelligence officer. Raj shared, “That’s the beauty of this medium. Earlier, I had to do certain loud films. I had to do it because there is a certain set of audience for that. My stardom is because of that. But now I don’t have to worry about it because the number of audience is more now.”

Talking about the show, Raj divulged what gravitated him towards the script. He expressed, “We are talking about an untold story from the 1960s when I wasn’t even born. Today, in 2022, if I am safe in this country, an unsung hero must have been somewhere responsible for it. Are we ever aware of it? There are so many things that run a nation. It is never one person, or one ideology, or one party, or one leader. Every person is a patriot and every person is relevant and their contributions are varied. That appealed to me.”

Directed by Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai and produced by Vaibhav Modi under the banner of Victor Tango Entertainment, Mukhbir is the adaptation of Maloy Dhar’s novel, Mission to Kashmir: An Intelligence Agent in Pakistan and stars Zain Khan Durrani, Prakash Raj, Adil Hussain, Barkha Bisht, Harsh Chhaya, Satyadeep Mishra, Bijou Thaangjam and Zoya Afroz in the pivotal roles. The plot follows a secret agent who led India to evade several aggressive advances from the enemy country by providing intelligence and by helping India win the 1965 war.

