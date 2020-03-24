Prakash Raj Pays His Staff and Film Crew Salaries Till May Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Actor Prakash Raj is doing his bit to ensure that the effect of the coronavirus lockdown is a little less devastating on those who work for him. To make sure that they do not suffer because of work being stopped in this period of crisis, the Singham actor said that he has paid his staff their salaries till May.

He has also found a way to pay daily wage workers affected by the stalling of the shoot of his three upcoming films. The actor took money out of his reserve funds to pay his staff and film personnel, and said he will continue to do more to help the needy.

He posted on Twitter, "#janathacurfew ... looked into my reserve funds. Paid advance salaries to empower all my farm .. house .. film production .foundation and Personel staff up to the month of MAY... finalised a way to give at least half salaries to daily wage workers of my three films stopped due to social distancing .. I’m not done yet .. will continue to do more with what I can afford .. request each one of you who can afford to help needy around you... time to give back to life.. time to stand by one another."

#JanathaCurfew .. what I did today .. let’s give back to life .. let’s stand together.🙏🙏 #justasking pic.twitter.com/iBVW2KBSfp — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) March 22, 2020

The Producers Guild of India has set up a relief fund for the daily wage workers in the film industry, including light boys, junior artistes and set workers, who would get affected because of stalling of shoots due to the coronavirus.

Prakash Raj is quarantined at his farm with his family members. He shared a video on Twitter and wrote, "#JantaCurfew woke up to a blissful misty morning in my farm ... #SocialDistancing ..but getting closer to #nature .. be responsible..stay away... stay safe... let’s hope for the best."

