Prakash Raj Praises Vijay’s Performance In Varisu’s Climax Scene

Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, has been making headlines since the film was announced. As the movie’s release date is coming closer, the makers are leaving no stone unturned for its promotion. On Saturday, the makers hosted an audio launch event, which was attended by the cast and crew of the film. Actor Prakash Raj, who will be seen in a pivotal role in Varisu, praised Vijay’s performance in the climax of the movie. The actor said that the film’s climax will blow your mind. Furthermore, he added that you will be very emotional watching Vijay’s performance in this scene.

The details of Prakash’s character in the movie are still not revealed, but it is anticipated that he will be seen as the main antagonist in the film.

Varisu features Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the pivotal roles along with Jayasudha, Shaam, Prabhu, R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Yogi Babu in the supporting roles. The film’s music is composed by S Thaman. The cinematography and editing are handled by Karthik Palani and Praveen K L, respectively.

Varisu is all set for its release on January 12, 2023, during Pongal. The major portion of the film was shot in Chennai and Hyderabad, with sporadic schedules in Visakhapatnam, Bellary, and Ladakh. The makers have till now released three songs, and all of them received good responses from fans.

Varisu will face a clash with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, which is all set to hit the theatres on January 11. The movie is directed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, and stars Manju Warrier as the leading actress. This movie is billed to be an action-packed entertainer.

