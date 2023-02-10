Prakash Raj Says IFFI Jury 'Spit' on 'Nonsense Film' The Kashmir Files; Vivek Agnihotri Replies 'Andhkaar Raj...'

Actor Prakash Raj has come down heavily on filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ by calling it “one of the nonsense films". Prakash was speaking at the 2023 Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (MBIFL) which took place in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Prakash came out in support of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and praised the film for raking in over Rs 700 crores at the box office. He slammed boycotters for demanding a ban on the film and called them “idiots". On the other hand, he took a sly dig at Vivek for wanting to win an Oscar for The Kashmir Files which the ‘Wanted’ actor dubbed as “one of the nonsense films" at the event. Prakash also said that an international jury “spit" on the movie while referring to the controversy involving International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2022 jury head, Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who called The Kashmir Files “propaganda" and “vulgar".

Sharing Prakash’s video on his official Twitter handle, Vivek wrote, “A small, people’s film The Kashmir Files has given sleepless nights to Urban Naxals so much that one of their Pidi is troubled even after one year, calling its viewer’s barking dogs. And Mr. Andhkaar Raj, how can I get Bhaskar, she/he is all yours. Forever."

A small, people’s film #TheKashmirFiles has given sleepless nights to #UrbanNaxals so much that one of their Pidi is troubled even after one year, calling its viewer’s barking dogs. And Mr. Andhkaar Raj, how can I get Bhaskar, she/he is all yours. Forever. pic.twitter.com/BbUMadCN8F— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 9, 2023

During the closing ceremony of the IFFI 2022 in Goa, Nadav Lapid termed Vivek Agnihotri’s film “propaganda" and “vulgar," causing a huge uproar. Later, he apologised for his remarks. However, Lapid later said that The Kashmir Files didn’t have “any inner contradictions or complexities, and is totally flat."

