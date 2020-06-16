Prakash Raj Shares Sushant Singh Rajput's 2017 Interview On Nepotism,

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left the film industry in shock. Many people from the industry, however, have asked tough questions regarding the late actor's downward spiral. The actor's death has sparked off a debate about nepotism in the industry again.

Now, seasoned Bollywood and South actor Prakash Raj had echoed the emotion. He took to social media to share a 2017 interview of Sushant talking openly about nepotism in the industry. He wrote, “#nepotism I have lived through this .. I have survived ... my wounds are deeper than my flesh ..but this child #SushanthSinghRajput couldn’t.. will WE learn .. will WE really stand up and not let such dreams die .. #justasking.”





#nepotism I have lived through this .. I have survived ... my wounds are deeper than my flesh ..but this child #SushanthSinghRajput couldn’t.. will WE learn .. will WE really stand up and not let such dreams die .. #justasking pic.twitter.com/Q0ZInSBK6q

In the video, Sushant was asked about nepotism in an award function's red-carpet. He had said, “Nepotism is there, it’s everywhere. I can’t do anything about it. Nepotism can co-exist and nothing would happen. But at the same time, if you deliberately don’t allow right talents to come up, then there is a problem, then the whole structure of the industry would collapse one day.”

The actor's death has caused a huge outrage by the public on social media. Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Alia Bhatt were subjected to harsh criticism for their nasty comments on the actor in various episodes of Koffee With Karan. Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha were also called out for coming out in defence of the industry. Fans of the late actor trended #BoycottBollywood and #Boycottstarkids on twitter.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

