Prakash Raj Speaks Better Telugu Than Most Telugu Actors: YSR Congress MP

The Telugu film industry has split into two factions following the bitter Movies Artistes Association (MAA) elections that saw Vishnu Manchu getting elected as the president of the regional film association. His opponent Prakash Raj was quick to submit his resignation from the primary membership of MAA citing dominance of “regionalism and nationalism” during the poll campaign. There was a clear divide even during the polls, with some supporting Vishnu, while others backing Prakash.

Prakash has now received support from the political corridors as well. Raghu Ram Krishna Raju, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Andhra Pradesh and a leader of the ruling YSR Congress, said Prakash Raj speaks better Telugu than most Telugu actors. Prakash was termed an outsider by the Vishnu camp during the MAA elections. The actor, who also unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha polls, is from Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The YSR Congress also backed Prakash over the voting rights issue in MAA. Prakash said the Vishnu camp wants only Telugu natives to contest the elections and even promised to bring laws to implement the changes. However, Prakash pointed out, his opponents were fine with non-Telugu people voting in MAA elections, but don’t like it when a non-Telugu person contests the election.

Prakash Raj resigned from MAA membership on Monday, a day after Vishnu was elected president. “Hi my dear MAA members who stood by us .. There is a deeper meaning behind my resignation to MAA. We as a team know we are responsible towards the love n support you all have extended to us. We will NEVER let you all down ..will explain very soon. you will be proud of us,” he tweeted.

Hi my dear MAA members who stood by us .. There is a deeper meaning behind my resignation to MAA. We as a team know we are responsible towards the love n support you all have extended to us. We will NEVER let you all down ..will explain very soon. you will be proud of us🤗🤗— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) October 11, 2021

Prakash also dismissed media reports claiming that he would set up his own association of Telugu film artists, saying although he and the 10 elected members from his camp resigned, he would seek a progress report from Vishnu Manchu every month.

