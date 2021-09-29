Prakash Raj's Callsheet Issue Halts Shooting of 'Viruman' Within a Month 

The crew of “Viruman" had to recently return to Chennai without completing the planned shoot for the film following a call sheet problem of south actor Prakash Raj.

The shooting for “Viruman" started in Theni on September 18 and was supposed to go on for a while. The shooting was also planned in a very long schedule. However, in the initial days, many issues emerged during the shoot. According to sources, actor Prakash Raj did not attend the shooting mainly due to the issue with the call sheet. Thus, the crew had to return to Chennai.

Meanwhile, no information has yet been shared by the makers of the film about resuming the shoot.

Karthi, the lead actor of the movie, had recently wrapped the shooting of his portions in another upcoming movie “Ponniyin Selvan" directed by Mani Ratnam, after which the actor moved on to his next project, “Viruman", helmed by director Muthaiya.

South director Shankar’s daughter, Aditi Shankar, will be seen playing the female lead opposite Karthi. Aditi is making her debut in the industry with this movie.

The movie is jointly produced by Suriya and Jyotika under their home banner 2D Entertainment. The music of the film is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The movie is a rural drama, which will be shot in and around south Tamil Nadu, especially Theni. It is a family entertainer and talks about the importance of relationships and family. Besides Karthi, Aditi, and Prakash Raj, the film features actors Raj Kiran and Soori in crucial roles.

