Pramiti Narke Is Back In Marathi Series Sundara Manamadhe Bharli

The Marathi series Sundara Manamadhe Bharli has been entertaining fans ever since its release on August 31, 2020. It has a special fan base and the chemistry between the lead characters Abhimanyu and Latika, played by Sameer Paranjape and Akshaya Naik, is much liked by the audience. There is some good piece of news for the fans of this Sundara Manamadhe Bharli. One of the most popular actresses of the TV show, Pramiti Narke will be soon making a return.

Some of the cast members had stepped out of the interim series but one of the actresses is now back and that has the fans elated.

Sundara Manamadhe Bharli, which airs on Colors Marathi, captivated audiences with its theme of love juxtaposed with body positivity and fitness. The story revolves around a plump woman named Latika who faces several rejections for marriage alliances. Then there is Abhimanyu who is a fitness enthusiast who wants everyone to be healthy. There are many other characters like Kamini, Uttmarao, Surekha and Hema.

The character of Hema, the antagonist, is also appreciated by the audience. The role was originally played by actress Pramiti Narke who made many fans in spite of it being negative character. However, the actress left the series all of a sudden which left her fans disappointed. She was replaced by Sharvari Pendharkar.

It was later revealed that Pramiti Narke left the series due to health reasons. There is some good news for her legion of fans now. According to the latest updates, Pramiti will be making a comeback into Sundara Manamadhe Bharli. A latest promo of the series shows Pramiti and her fans are all gushing about it.

Pramiti Nakre made her debut on Colors Marathi in Tu Majha Sangati as Avali, wife of Sant Tukaram, and became instantly popular. Other roles she has done include the award-winning short film Doh, in which she played the role of Shruti. She also portrayed Gurusha in the play Ringan.

